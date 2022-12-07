Symbols of FISU Games make rounds Friday

From left, Jessie Mulloy, Claire Turnbull, Emily Lucky, Bradley Santelli, Victoria Carson, Aisling Rafter of the women’s hockey team from Great Britain. The women’s preliminary games are being played at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall. Photo provided

CANTON — Adirondack Mac, the mascot for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, will be visiting downtown businesses in Potsdam and Canton Friday just before the arrival of the games’ torch, according to Brooke E. Rouse, tourism director for the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

“The mascot will be hopping around Canton and Potsdam Friday and visiting businesses and community members around downtown to spread the excitement of the games,” Ms. Rouse said.

