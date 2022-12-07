CANTON — Adirondack Mac, the mascot for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, will be visiting downtown businesses in Potsdam and Canton Friday just before the arrival of the games’ torch, according to Brooke E. Rouse, tourism director for the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
“The mascot will be hopping around Canton and Potsdam Friday and visiting businesses and community members around downtown to spread the excitement of the games,” Ms. Rouse said.
The torch run will begin at 1:45 p.m. with Canton Central School cross-country runners taking the torch down State Street to the footbridge on Riverside Avenue, Ms. Rouse said.
From there SUNY Canton cross-country runners will take the torch to Miller Hall for photos and then head to the Stillman Drive in the Martin Tract.
Organizers of Canton’s Maple Run Half Marathon and 5K, will take the torch to Canton Village Park where there will be a short ceremony. At the park, there will be opportunities to buy tickets to the games and FISU merchandise.
The Lake Placid World University Games is an 11-day competition from Jan. 12-22, drawing 2,500 student-athletes and coaches for competitions in various disciplines including alpine, freestyle and cross-country skiing, biathlon, speed skating, curling, figure skating, hockey, short track speed skating and snowboarding.
Potsdam and Canton will be hosts to both the men’s and women’s preliminary hockey games. With a 12-team men’s competition and an eight-team women’s competition, more than 40 games will be played.
Preliminary games will be at Maxcy Hall at SUNY Potsdam and Cheel Arena at Clarkson University and at Roos House at SUNY Canton. Addition area rinks will be used for practice sessions.
The torch will be transported by car to Maxcy Hall were 40 ROTC Cadets will carry the torch to Cheel Arena. The runners will depart from Maxcy as the Potsdam Bears men’s hockey team prepares to take on the Canton Roos, and arrive at Cheel Arena for a short ceremony before the Clarkson’s game vs. Brown University.
“We are 36 days away from the opening ceremony,” Jon Lundin, Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games head of communications said Wedensday afternoon.
The Lake Placid organizers are continuously adding staff and volunteers for the games and expect its credentials and uniform facility to open today in Lake Placid for volunteers to begin their preparation for the games, Mr. Lundin said.
The venues are also being “dressed,” Mr. Lundin said.
“They will all have the look and the feel of the games,” he said.
The FISU Flame is not a flame but an LED light being carried in a sustainable torch, with no actual combustion or flame present. The flame is being recharged from sustainable sources.
In Potsdam, the flame will be recharged with energy from a ducted wind turbine developed by Clarkson professor Ken Visser.
Mr. Visser’s company, Ducted Wind Turbines, is providing a locally manufactured portable small wind turbine for the Lake Placid cauldron.
The first hockey games will be played on Jan. 11, the day before the opening ceremony.
