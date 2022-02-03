Fitzpatrick retires from BOCES

Last week, BOCES Northwest Tech Guidance Secretary Marie Fitzpatrick retired after having spent 28 years at BOCES Northwest Tech, Ogdensburg. She had been an employee with St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES for nearly 40 years. Her office held a small retirement party for her on Thursday. Photo provided by BOCES Northwest Tech.
