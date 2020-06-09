OGDENSBURG — Five people were arrested this week after city police, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies, state police and its Contaminated Crime Scene Response Team completed three separate narcotics investigations.
On June 4, police responded to the Riverview Towers highrise, 232 Washington St., after the Ogdensburg Housing Authority reported a possible active meth lab in one of the apartments. In connection to the active meth lab discovered there, police charged Jonathan P. Whalen, 37, and Regina M. Pribble, 28, each with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, both felonies.
Mr. Whalen and Ms. Pribble, both of Ogdensburg, were remanded to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
On June 3, city police executed a search warrant at 127 Old State Road, Rensselaer Falls, where they said they found “multiple dry, one-pot methamphetamine labs, lab components, as well as methamphetamine product.” In connection to that search, police charged James R. McLean, 36, a resident of the address, with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Krystal M. Hart, 29, also a resident at the address, was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Mr. McLean was released under probation supervision, and Ms. Hart was released on her own recognizance.
Also on June 3, a fifth person, Conrad A. Larock, 37, of Belmont Courts in Ogdensburg, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle, both misdemeanors, police said. He was issued appearance tickets for those charges.
Last week’s narcotics investigations and subsequent arrests follow a May 22 investigation by city police, resulting in the arrest of Sean T. Young, 36, of the 500 block of LaFayette Street in Ogdensburg.
Police charged Mr. Young with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, after officers responded to a complaint of narcotics foot and vehicular traffic in the LaFayette Street area. Mr. Young was allegedly found with crack cocaine packaged for sale. He was remanded to county jail without bail, and police said an investigation is ongoing and “further charges are likely.”
