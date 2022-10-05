5 arrested in Tupper Lake after yearlong probe of meth operation

Dreamstime/TNS

TUPPER LAKE — Five people were arrested in Tupper Lake on Saturday after multiple local law enforcement agencies searched a local residence and found around $12,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine there. Tupper Lake Police Chief Eric Proulx said the arrests were the result of a roughly yearlong investigation.

Along with the methamphetamine, Tupper Lake police said they found a small quantity of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and an illegally harvested deer while searching the residence at 14 Dorothy St. on Saturday. The search resulted in the arrest of Justin R. Drasye, Noah J. Tyo, Shawn C. Vaillancourt, Alisha L. Duckett and Chad D. St. Louis, who were all arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. All of the suspects were arrested in the residence, arraigned in Tupper Lake town and village courts, and remanded to Franklin County jail on the same day of the search.

