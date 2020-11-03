MASSENA — Two village of Massena residents and three individuals from Ohio were charged by the Massena Police Department and Department of Homeland Security on Monday with possession of counterfeit U.S. currency, weapons and drugs.
They were arraigned in Massena court, and three of the individuals were released under the state’s Bail Reform Law, according to Massena Police Chief Jason Olson.
Megan E. Perkins, 31, and Jeremy F. Newcombe, 42, both from Massena, were each charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon — loaded firearm, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of willful defacement of a gun. Ms. Perkins was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and is being held in the Clinton County Correctional Facility. Mr. Newcombe was arraigned and released.
Christopher Hubbard, 35, of Union Town, Ohio, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon - loaded firearm, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of willful defacement of a gun, one count of first-degree possession of a forged instrument — counterfeit U.S. currency and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — meth. He is being held at the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
Brittany D. Landers, 28, of Dover, Ohio, was charged with one count of first-degree possession of a forged instrument — counterfeit U.S. currency and one count of second-degree criminal impersonation. She was arraigned and released.
Jason A. Robison, 39, of Akron, Ohio, was charged with one count of first-degree possession of a forged instrument — counterfeit U.S. currency. He was arraigned and released.
