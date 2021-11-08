Five COVID deaths logged in region over weekend
WATERTOWN — Five COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend in the tri-county area — four in Jefferson County and one in St. Lawrence County.
The region also recorded a total of 416 new COVID cases.
In Jefferson County, the weekend deaths brought the county’s total COVID-19 deaths to 117.
As of Monday, the county’s seven-day positivity rate has increased to 7.3%, up from 6.9% on Friday. There are six fewer people hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the county total to 16.
With the one death over the weekend, the death toll in St. Lawrence County has reached 136.
There were 179 new cases reported over the weekend, bringing active cases up to 494. There are 20 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.
In Lewis County, officials counted 36 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and two more hospitalizations.
