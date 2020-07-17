CANTON — Five fire crews battled a barn fire in the town Friday morning.
Pierrepont Fire Department First Assistant Chief Tim Green said his department got the call for a barn fire on Post Road near Crary Mills shortly after 10 a.m.
“Upon arrival we noticed a fire in the hay mill had burnt down through the ceiling in the barn, on the first story, and there was a spot where it was burnt through,” Mr. Green said. “We cut a hole in it and tried to poke our way up in there, but it tunneled itself up into the loose hay.”
Crews continued to remove loose hay through the second floor windows of the loft using pitchforks and a front end loader throughout the early afternoon trying to work their way to the hot spot. Mr. Green said that temperatures in parts of the barn exceeded 300 degrees, requiring responders to work in shifts.
No injuries were reported as of the early afternoon.
Companies that responded include Pierrepont, Canton, Potsdam, Parishville and Colton.
