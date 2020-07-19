POTSDAM — MApril Grant of Potsdam, Jennifer Howland of Red Hook, Ken Camarco of Sherrills Ford, N.C., Kevin Cunningham of Las Vegas, Nev., and Peter Devlin of Winchester, Mass., have all been honored with the Golden Knight award by their alma mater, Clarkson University.
Usually presented each year during the Alumni Reunion, Clarkson’s most prestigious alumni award is given to alumni who have distinguished themselves either by service to Clarkson through Alumni Associated activities or have demonstrated outstanding career achievement, bringing distinction to themselves and to Clarkson.
April Grant
April Grant received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from ClarksonUniversity in 1995, an MBA with a concentration in healthcare management from Southern New Hampshire University in 2018 and a healthcare leadership certificate from Cornell University in 2019. While at Clarkson, April played both soccer and lacrosse and is a member of the Phi Sigma Sigma sorority.
April spent 20 years of her career at Clarkson, three in student financial aid roles and 17 years in advancement, before being appointed the executive director of the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation in 2015.
April serves the community in a variety of volunteer positions including; member of the Development Committee for the local nonprofit GardenShare, board member of the Frederic Remington Art Museum Foundation and board member and vice president of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband Brian ‘93, reside in Potsdam with their two children.
Jennifer Howland
Jennifer Howland received her Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Clarkson University in 1985 and a master’s degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She retired in December from a 35-year career at IBM that spanned engineering, management, and executive roles. Jennifer created the IBM Tech Re-Entry internship program that assists women in returning to the workforce. In March 2020 she joined iRelaunch, pioneering leaders in the career re-entry field, as their managing director. Jennifer is an active leader with DiscoverE and serves on the Clarkson’s Honors Program Advisory Council. She served for many years as the campus liaison executive for women in technology at Clarkson. Accolades include the 2017 Good Housekeeping “10 Women Changing the Way We See the World” award for leadership in science and technology and the 2019 Society of Women Engineer’s Advocating Women in Engineering award. She resides in Red Hook.
Ken Camarco
Ken Camarco received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson in 1985. Ken is the founder and president of Boundless Breakthroughs LLC, a start-up company producing an innovative, multi-purpose cargo carrier and mobile workstation as its first product.
Ken has developed and manufactured products for many industries, including life safety, aerospace, auto and biotechnology. Working for large multinational companies he has led all facets of global manufacturing, such as engineering, operations, supply chain, information technology and general management. He holds three patents, with others pending.
Ken is a member of the Board of Trustees of Clarkson University, where he serves on the Academic Mission and Finance & Budget committees. He resides in Sherrills Ford, N.C.
Kevin Cunningham
Kevin Cunningham received his Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems from Clarkson in 1990. Kevin is a charter member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and was inducted into Phalanx, Clarkson’s highest honor society.
Professionally, Kevin joined Arthur Andersen where he served as manager of the Business Consulting Division in Rochester, New York, and developed the Custom System Development methodology that was used globally. Kevin went on to join a start-up telecommunications company, Expanets, where, as a senior systems architect, he integrated and enhanced systems to support business operations and customers. This company was acquired a few years later, and Kevin continued as senior systems architect at Avaya. He then moved to IBM where he helped grow the IBM Cloud offering, with a specific focus on managing the SAP HEC partnership. He recently joined Virtustream, a subsidiary of Dell, where he is helping to grow the emerging healthcare cloud practice.
Kevin is an active Clarkson Alumni. He received the Clarkson Alumni Association Woodstock Award in 2000. He has served for many years on the Alumni Council and has held several leadership positions, including president of the Greek Alumni Council, chair of the Student Life Committee of the Alumni Council and a past president of the Alumni Association. As chair of the Student Life Committee, Kevin helped to start the Greek Alumni Council and to resurrect Homecoming, which has been replaced by COGO. Kevin can regularly be seen at Reunion and COGO. He has been a Roundtable member and is currently a member of the Annie Clarkson Society. He resides in Las Vegas, N.V.
Peter Devlin
Peter Devlin received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering in 1980 from Clarkson and his Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Suffolk University in 1985.
Peter served as President and CEO of Fish & Richardson, P.C. from 2000 - 2020. Under his leadership, the firm solidified its position as the premier global intellectual property law firm and nearly doubled its size and geographic footprint. He is admitted to the bar in Massachusetts and registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Peter is a member of the Board of Trustees of Clarkson University, where he serves on the Audit Committee and People Priorities Committee. He and his wife Princess, reside in Winchester, Mass.
