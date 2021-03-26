OGDENSBURG — First responders were able to safely evacuate five people and pets from a house fire on Jay Street in the city Friday afternoon.
City Police Chief Robert H. Wescott said police officers were able to evacuate five people and two dogs without injury from the fire at 1907 Jay St. — between Barre and Linden streets. But three cats were lost in the blaze, he said.
No injuries were reported, he added.
Thick black smoke was seen rising from the home. Ogdensburg firefighters arrived on scene shortly after the call came in with mutual aid from Morristown arriving in the city at about 2:30 p.m. The fire was put out by about 3:30 p.m.
Firefighters remained on scene after the blaze was knocked down looking for hot spots in the charred remains of the home.
Witnesses said there were five city police cars and state police on scene as well.
The property, a house built in 1870, is owned by James L. Schofell, according to city property records.
