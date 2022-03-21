The Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen Legacy Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation has awarded $50,000 to five St. Lawrence County nonprofits “to strengthen the quality of life,” the foundation said.
Grant funding is awarded annually to qualified nonprofits whose missions and efforts align with the Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen Legacy Fund objectives. The community foundation’s board of directors recently approved the following awards:
— Brasher-Stockholm Recreation Commission received $25,000 to expand amenities and complete property improvements at the Tri-Town Community Center. Funding will support a new family friendly walking trail that will loop the property, a playground border, and a new slide for older children.
— St. Lawrence County Arts Council is getting $10,000 to support the Council’s second North Country Arts Festival this fall. More than 5,000 people are expected to attend the countywide event that will take place in multiple locations across the county. Grant funding will support artist fees, housing, and a marketing campaign.
— North Country Children’s Museum is getting $5,000 to help the museum complete an interactive kids stage that SUNY Potsdam theater students will staff. Programming will include weekend drop-in performances, theater classes and camps. Funding will increase access to the arts and cultural education for children 12 and younger in the county.
— Orchestra of Northern New York gets $5,000 to support the orchestra’s partnership with Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute LINK UP Program. Funding will help students in grades 3 through 5 discover the enjoyment of music while learning the fundamentals of performance.
— St. Lawrence County Historical Association is getting $5,000 to create new, interactive children’s exhibits featuring videos and workshops focused on the history of St. Lawrence County’s indigenous peoples. Funding will support guest speakers for special workshops, as well as technology for digital exhibits.
The Badenhausen fund was established through a bequest from Ms. Badenhausen, a St. Lawrence County resident and retired physician who died in 2018 at age 83.
“Dr. Badenhausen believed in the strength of community and was a passionate advocate for the people and places in the region she loved and called home. This charitable fund forever continues her legacy of caring for others while thoughtfully perpetuating her interests and passions in responsible ways with a geographic-specific focus on improving the quality of life in St. Lawrence County,” NNYCF said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.