Flanagan honored with Fannie Frank Distinguished CNA Award

CANTON — This year’s United Helpers Fannie Frank Distinguished CNA Award winner is Minnie Flanagan, of Canton, who works at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton. Rehabilitation and Senior Care Vice President of Operations Timothy Parsons said that while Mrs. Flanagan’s primary role at the facility, where she’s worked since 1988, is activities aide, it’s not unusual for her to work in two or even three roles all in the same day.
“There has been numerous times when Minnie has worked in three departments in one day,” he said. “She’ll start her day as a CNA from 1:45 to 6 a.m., then work as a home health aide in the ALP from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and then still have enough energy to work in activities until 3:30 p.m.”
When Mr. Parsons began looking for people to nominate for this year’s honor, he said Mrs. Flanagan’s name was one that come up often.
“It was astounding to hear everyone’s impressions of Minnie,” he said. “She is universally known for always putting residents first and taking time to get to know the people she is caring for. She is an expert when it comes to knowing their personal preferences, and in fact does weekly shopping for many of them.”
To learn a little bit more about Mrs. Flanagan, Mr. Parsons said he dug into her personnel file.
“The file was quite large and filled with evaluations year after year praising her compassion,” he said. “Her 2003 evaluation particularly stood out. ‘Minnie is indeed an exceptional worker. She always goes out of her way to provide excellent care to the residents. Her attitude of friendliness and warmth towards her co-workers, and especially new workers, is beyond approach. Everybody loves Minnie.’”
The Fannie Frank Award was established by longtime United Helpers volunteers Dr. Edward and Barbara Gordon in 2019 to pay tribute to Dr. Gordon’s grandmother, a Polish immigrant who moved to the U.S. prior to World War I with her parents and six of her nine siblings. Three of her older siblings were already married and stayed behind, he said. They perished in World War II.
The award is a $1,000 cash bonus and awarded based on the following criteria:
· A remarkably caring demeanor
· Remarkably competent care
· Continuous employment with UH for five or more years
· Nomination by the Vice President of Operations at her respective facility.
Dr. Gordon grew up in New York City in close proximity to his grandmother and credits her with instilling in him a love of animals that would eventually lead to his career as a veterinarian.
