The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a flash flood warning due to an ice jam on the Raquette River in the town of Pierrepont with numerous homes being evacuated near Alexander Drive.
Emermergency management reported water was rising rapidly at about 1:30 p.mwith rises over a foot in just 30 minutes.
The warning will remain active until 5:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service said flash floods are unpredictable, and rapid fluctuations in water levels are possible.
Motorists are asked to obey all road closures and instructions from local authorities.
Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
