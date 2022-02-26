MARTINSBURG — Most of the more than 30 people who filled the Martinsburg Town Hall during the town board’s February meeting wanted to know what is going to happen to the Flat Rock Road snowmobile trail. Will it be paved and plowed?
Local resident John Scanlon asked Town Supervisor Terrence J. Thisse why Flat Rock was targeted for paving instead of other roads.
“We understood that somebody was making an offer to pay us the money to pave the road,” Mr. Thisse responded during the town’s Feb. 16 meeting.
In an interview Saturday morning, however, Mr. Thisse said that has changed.
“Right now, it appears that the offer (from Avangrid) is off the table and that the town and the county are preparing for the possibility of this (problem) on minimum maintenance roads throughout the county in the future,” he said. “If anything came about from all of this, at least it’s got everybody thinking that as populations grow, as demographics change, be prepared for this type of thing to try to keep the trail system in Lewis County.”
During the meeting earlier this month, Mr. Thisse described the option as “just a conversation between two people, nothing official.”
“The board has had a discussion on this, and the discussion right now is favorable if we did want to pave that road or if they want to pay us to pave that road,” he said at the time.
As the public comment period continued, however, it became unclear as to whether Avangrid, owner of the Roaring Brook Wind project that includes turbines on Flat Rock Road, was willing to pay for the road work, whose idea it was — the town or the wind company — and what it would take to make room for trails adjacent to the paved road.
In a brief back-and-forth with the crowd about the road-paving controversy, a board member said a rumor was started by Lewis County Legislator Joshua P. Leviker, R-Turin, who represents the towns of Turin, Martinsburg and Lowville in District 7.
Taking exception to the “rumor” accusation, Mr. Leviker countered by reading from the approved board meeting minutes from Jan. 5 that said, “Highway Superintendent (Tyler J.) Jones reported that Tod Nash from the Roaring Brook Wind Project is offering to pay to have Flat Rock Road to Joe’s Pond Road — town line — paved.”
Mr. Leviker is also a member of a snowmobile club and president of the Lewis County Snowmobiling Association. He noted that he had received hundreds of phone calls and emails about the issue and has been meeting with Mr. Thisse and county representatives to try to find a solution.
An unidentified attendee said Mr. Nash, who is the plant manager for Roaring Brook, had visited a snowmobile club groomer barn alleging he had not made any suggestion about Avangrid paying for the paving. Town Highway Superintendent Tyler J. Jones ultimately claimed at the meeting that he suggested paving the road to Mr. Nash.
Mr. Nash declined to comment for this story.
To the town supervisor, however, the question of whether the town approached the wind company or vice versa was not important.
“The statement that was wrong was that they approached us,” Mr. Thisse said. “We have not been approached officially … but it doesn’t matter. Someday it’s (the paving) going to happen.”
He reiterated to attendees that he feels it’s the town’s duty to pursue the possibility of getting the company to pay for the road because with tax revenue of about $487,000 and the cost to pave Flat Rock estimated to be between $500,000 and $900,000, tax revenue would need to double for two to three years. He added that if paving came on as a sudden obligation because a seasonal camp user decided to stay year round despite the town’s local minimum maintenance road law, the town could be sued and forced to plow, as has happened in other towns.
Although paving isn’t required to plow a road, even dirt roads need to be at a certain standard to minimize the damage to the plows.
Acknowledging that there would be benefits to paving the road with regard to accessibility for emergency medical services and law enforcement, one meeting attendee believed to be from a snowmobile club outside of the county, had a suggestion.
“If you paved the road and … did a one-way trail on the north side of the road and one-way on the south of the road, EMS could get there,” he said, adding that the one-way trails would “reduce accidents, save lives.”
Mr. Thisse said this idea is one that has been discussed but that the challenge is to get permission from land owners along the road to use their land for the plan and remove some of their trees.
“In some places the road is wide enough for what you’re asking for and some places it’s only 16 feet wide,” Mr. Thisse said.
Later in the meeting, he said a committee will be formed to look into this and decide how to approach landowners. The man who shared the idea said he hopes snowmobile clubs will be approached to join the committee and help coordinate with landowners.
A number of attendees were business owners, like Tony Young, co-owner of Tug Hill Hook and Ladder and highway superintendent for the town of Montague.
Mr. Young said Mr. Thisse should not “scare everybody with the thought that if somebody moves onto a minimum maintenance road you’ve got to plow.”
“You town people should know you don’t (have to) and you can fight it,” Mr. Young said. “And most people don’t have the money to go to court … so don’t get the fear that anybody can go build anywhere they want and you have a problem.”
He noted that court cases have been lost because of building permit issues, not challenges to the minimum maintenance law.
Mr. Young also said that while it’s a great idea to create trails on either side of the road, once it is paved there is a good chance that power will be brought up the road which will eliminate one side of the road for trails to make way for the power lines.
