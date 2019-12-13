WATERTOWN — More than 1,000 north country homeowners are vying for state money to repair damage sustained from widespread flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Neighbors of Watertown, the group tasked with divvying up state money to residents who own damaged properties in Oswego, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, received 596 applications for funds to repair primary residences, said executive director Reginald J. Schweitzer. By the time the organization receives all mailed applications from secondary homeowners, which were due Tuesday, Mr. Schweitzer said it should have an additional 700 applications from secondary homeowners.
A couple of dozen primary homeowners were already approved for state money to repair their north country homes, Mr. Schweitzer said, adding that his organization continues approving more. The state set aside $20 million for home repairs in all counties along the lake and river through the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program, funded by the $300 million Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI. Mr. Schweitzer said his organization received $2 million from that pot for north country property owners thus far, although the state may allocate more to the region.
“We’re trying to allocate funding as quickly as we can,” he said.
Each applicant with a waterfront home in eight counties, including Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego, could have applied for up to $50,000 for repairs. The funding cannot be used for docks or boathouses.
The state decided that four housing organizations, including Neighbors of Watertown, would serve homeowners in their designated counties by accepting and reviewing applications, approving them and allocating money. The organizations received criteria from the state for how to prioritize funding for applicants, Mr. Schweitzer said.
Owners of primary residences that sustained structural damage are considered first, then secondary homeowners with structural damage, then primary homeowners who face the threat of sustaining structural damage, then secondary homeowners who face the threat of structural damage, then primary homeowners with shoreline damage, which includes seawalls, and secondary homeowners with shoreline damage.
Mr. Schweitzer said of the 596 north country primary homeowners who applied for funds, 252 sought money to repair structural damage and 344 wanted money to repair shoreline damage. In regards to the secondary homeowners applicants, Mr. Schweitzer said he knew of about 280 requested money for structural repairs at this time.
When asked whether $2 million would be enough funds for all applications, Mr. Schweitzer said “not even close.”
“Right now, we’re working on primary residences with actual, physical structure damage,” he said.
High Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River water levels resulted in flooded homes, submerged docks and inundated and eroded shorelines in waterfront communities this year. Some fear the waters will wreak similar havoc next year as levels remain above normal, and predictions from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers indicate they will most likely remain above normal for months to come.
Widespread flooding along the lake and river also caused structural and shoreline damage across waterfront communities in 2017, which prompted the state to allocate $95 million for relief for homeowners that year. Mr. Schweitzer said of that $95 million, $25 million was allocated for Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties property homeowners. Neighbors of Watertown approved funds for 1,160 applicants, 120 of which are outstanding. Mr. Schweitzer said those applicants may not have provided all necessary documents or have struggled to find contractors to repair their damage.
“And, of course, the high waters in ‘19 also prohibited a lot of work,” he said.
Of the $300 million the state has allocated for the REDI initiative, $235 million was allocated for municipal government infrastructure projects, $20 million for homeowner assistance, $30 million for business resiliency projects and $15 million for a regional dredging effort.
