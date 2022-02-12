MALONE — The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals awarded a grant of $6,000 to Franklin County’s Focus on Ferals to support low-cost spay and neuter services.
Focus on Ferals said the grant is a much-needed resource that will enable the organization to continue providing affordable spay and neuter services for income-qualified cat owners in Franklin County.
“We are thankful for this generous grant that enables us to provide low-cost spay/neuter services to cat owners who might not otherwise have the means,” said Rebecca Vaincourt, CEO and director of Focus on Ferals. “We’re excited to continue with our goal of reducing the over population of stray, abandoned and feral cats in the community for a lasting impact. One of the most effective ways to reduce the number of kittens ending up in shelters is to provide low-cost spay/neuter services to cat owners. This generous grant from the ASPCA will help us combat the overpopulation of cats in Franklin County.”
Focus on Ferals is a nonprofit animal welfare, all-volunteer organization that aims to reduce the roaming feline overpopulation in Northern New York by means of spay, neutering, adoption, public awareness and education.
The organization rescued, spayed and neutered more than 600 cats throughout 2021, with 99% of the cats rescued not already spayed or neutered.
Vaincourt said that there is never a day that volunteers do not receive a phone call or message about a stray, abandoned, pregnant, injured or sick cat that needs help.
“The 600 cats rescued is only a small portion of the feline population in the county which need neutering,” Vaincourt said. “The ASPCA Grant for Affordable Spay/Neutering is definitely crucial to reduce the overpopulation of cats in our economically depressed county.”
Focus on Ferals is accepting applications for low-cost spay and neuter services from Franklin County residents.
Cat owners must meet eligibility requirements to be accepted into the program. Applications will be accepted and approved while funds are available or until the official end date of the grant.
To be eligible, the animal must be a cat or a kitten with a limit of two per household; the cat must not have been imported from outside the state; and proof of New York state residency must be provided.
Applicants also need to meet the program’s income requirement or show proof of receiving benefits from one of the following assistance programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; Supplemental Security Income for the aged (SSI, SSD); blind or disabled; low-income housing assistance; Family Assistance; Safety Net Assistance or Home Energy Assistance Program; or Medical Assistance.
For more information or an application, visit www.focusonferalstoday.com.
