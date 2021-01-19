MASSENA — About a month and a half after his drug arrest, Massena Mayor Timmy J. Currier has announced he will resign from his position effective Feb. 1.
His decision was made public Tuesday morning.
“Since the events of December 1, I have worked hard on my recovery and I remain profoundly sorry for my actions. So many people have reached out in a variety of ways to lend their support to me and my family. We are thankful for each and every one of you. Although I know that I could continue to provide strong and capable leadership for this community, I have decided that I will resign as Mayor of Massena,” he in a prepared statement.
Mr. Currier, 55, was charged at about 12:25 p.m. Dec. 1, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and failure to comply with a police officer after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the mayor’s vehicle on Center Street.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported Mr. Currier, the only occupant of his vehicle, failed to pull over and continued driving for roughly one-third of a mile through the village. Officers said they observed Mr. Currier throwing about one gram of crack cocaine out of his passenger window before stopping his vehicle near the intersection of Center and Willow streets.
Mr. Currier, the village’s former police chief, was arraigned virtually by Morristown Town Justice James T. Phillips Jr. and released on appearance tickets.
He announced the next day that he would take a leave of absence from his mayoral seat, with Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire handling the day-to-day operations of the village.
“In the coming months, it is vital that I dedicate myself to my personal recovery, repair damage I’ve caused with my family, and worked to regain the trust of my closest friends,” he said.
Here is his full announcement:
(1) comment
Thanks for your service Tim. My wish is for Massena Town and Village to reduce the double dipping they have been engaged in for quite some time now. Hire some new young blood and keep an eye on the nepotism in the Town and Village ranks. Good luck Tim.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.