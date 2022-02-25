POTSDAM — In response to concerns from SUNY Potsdam students, the village Board of Trustees on Monday night discussed putting in brighter streetlights along some darker roadways leading to campus.
The discussion happened three nights after SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth M. Howell, 21, was gunned down on College Park Road, near the university’s Crane School of Music.
A 31-year-old Massena man, Michael J. Snow, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Ms. Howell’s death.
The streetlight concern was brought up by Trustee Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke, who is also SUNY Potsdam’s director of public relations.
“One concern we’ve heard at the college is students just not feeling safe walking home after knowing this happened, and asking the question if it’s possible to increase wattage on certain streetlights on certain dark passages to campus,” she told the board.
“Being a person who walks everywhere, I understand that sense of fear where something comes out of nowhere, random acts,” Trustee Abby D. Lee said.
Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson, who was not at the meeting, is planning to speak with National Grid, but there are some possible hang-ups.
“We don’t want to create a problem for the neighbors. We’d have to investigate if collars would be needed on the streetlights, or if it’s practical,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said, adding that Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray could perhaps help determine where changes would make sense.
Members of the village board also expressed sadness over Ms. Howell’s murder and condolences to her loved ones.
Mayor Reinhold “Ron” J. Tischler said he was “just heartbroken,” and emotionally drained over the weekend.
“Our heart just goes out to the parents of Elizabeth Howell,” he said, calling her death “a nightmare.”
“It’s tough to lose a family member, a child. There’s no reason in the world that should happen. None,” the mayor said. “Thank all of our law enforcement officials that were involved in that.”
“I know people are really hurting right now. You don’t need to know Beth Howell to be devastated,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said, through tears. “Law enforcement has been really dedicated throughout the whole process.”
“We’re mourning and we appreciate law enforcement, and we appreciate our community for caring,” Ms. Lee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.