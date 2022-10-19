OGDENSBURG — The presentation of the proposed 2023 fire department budget at a work session on Monday night led to a postponement of all other budget work sessions until November.
On Monday night, Ogdensburg Fire Chief Kenneth J. Stull presented the proposed 2023 fire department budget. Throughout the presentation, Mr. Stull stated ways he believes the fire department is currently unsustainable and ways to make it more effective.
“It’s very similar to the budget that the city manager presented last year,” said Mr. Stull. “He gave different ways we could run the fire department. Currently we have a fire chief, four captains, and 12 firefighters. I have that listed as unsustainable. I’m recommending 21, I believe it’s the most effective and most efficient.”
According to the presentation, 8,760 hours a year are being spent in overtime.
“What that equates to is 885 hours per firefighter per year, or 74 hours per month per firefighter, in addition to their scheduled time to work,” said Mr. Stull. “We’ve had no issues covering overtime but when you’re looking at working two extra weeks a month, it’s wearing on the guys.”
The budget also suggested that the fire department start a capital reserve for needed equipment.
“After talking with the city manager it was our belief we should start a capital reserve to purchase equipment,” said Mr. Stull. “Fire engines are $600,000 to $700,000 and an aerial is $1 million. My belief was putting $75,000 in a reserve would bridge the gap if we need to replace any of the engines which are ancient.”
The total proposed budget amounts to $4.197 million.
“Our revenue is not rising anywhere near as fast as the expenses are rising,” sCity Manager Stephen P. Jellie said. “You can look at every line here, using the fire department as a good example, their specialized equipment. The variants are very little, it’s very miniscule in the grand scheme of their budget.”
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle pointed out that from an economic perspective, it’s more efficient to have 21 firefighters on staff.
To this, Mr. Jellie replied in order to do that, positions in other departments would have to be cut.
“In the 2023 budget, you’re expected to take in a little more than $12 million,” said Mr. Jellie. “Keeping the same number of people on the city workforce that you have right now, is $11 million. 88.6% of your entire revenue would be spent on keeping the people, 12% would run the rest of the city.”
Mr. Skamperle expressed frustration over not yet having a 2023 preliminary budget.
“If there’s actually a $3.5 million deficit, why don’t I have the numbers in front of me,” said Mr. Skamperle. “I want to see an itemized budget. I want to see where we’re spending money.”
Mr. Jellie said that he has been warning council about the deficit for months, with most money going toward personal cost.
“We can absolutely not function with less than 17 firefighters,” said Mr. Stull. “Anything below 17 I’m not even willing to consider your conversation. Financially, 21 is the best bang for your buck.”
Councilor William B. Dillabough suggested canceling the rest of the work sessions until Mr. Jellie comes up with a preliminary budget.
Following the meeting, City Clerk Cathy A. Jock sent a news release on Tuesday announcing all other 2023 budget work sessions are canceled and will be rescheduled in November.
Mr. Jellie will be presenting the 2023 preliminary budget to the council on Nov. 1 as part of his buyout agreement made between himself and the city.
Following this, Mr. Jellie will be taking a job in Jackson, Wyoming as fire/EMS chief as per his effective resignation date on Nov. 4.
