POTSDAM — “Food and the City in India” will be presented by Clarkson University Anthropology Professor Camille Frazier at the next Clarkson University Science Cafe at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Best Western University Inn Rushton Room, 90 E. Main St. in Canton, N.Y., and at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the St. Lawrence Valley Roasters & Jernabi Coffeehouse, 11 Maple St. in Potsdam, N.Y.
Bangalore is India’s “IT Capital” and one of Asia’s fastest-growing cities. As such, the city has changed dramatically in just four decades. Residents often narrate these changes through the lens of food and health. In particular, they are worried about the safety and sustainability of the food supply chains that link nearby farms with urban consumers’ plates. Join Professor Frazier for a detailed look at the impact of a rapidly expanding cityscape on regional food networks. What will the future of food look like in a city like Bangalore? What can this tell us about the relationship between food and urbanization on a global scale?
Science Cafes bring together engineers, scientists, and townspeople in a relaxed, informal setting, such as coffeehouses and pubs. The speaker makes a short presentation about a topic in his or her field and then opens up the floor to discussion.
Find out more about Clarkson’s Science Cafe at http://www.clarkson.edu/sciencecafe.
