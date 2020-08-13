CANTON — A free milk and food drive-thru event as been scheduled at SUNY Canton today starting at 11 a.m. in parking lot number 6, which is the first parking lot on the left, just past the electronic message board.
Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help those in need.
The American Dairy Association North East is working with Dairy Farmers of America, Renzi Foodservice, the Town and Village of Canton, SUNY Canton, and community partners to facilitate the distribution of more than 2,000 gallons of milk and more than 21,000 pounds of additional food through a local drive-thru event.
There will be 495 boxes of produce, 360 boxes of meat and 225 boxes of additional dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last.
Joining ADANE and other community volunteers in distributing milk and food to St. Lawrence families in need will be members from various federal, state and local law enforcement agencies
There will be a drive- thru distribution process for this event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window.
Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.
