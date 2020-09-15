MADRID — A food distribution will take place at Madrid-Waddington Central School, 2582 NY-345, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
More than 21,000 pounds of food will be distributed.
With the help of Madrid-Waddington Central School District and local fire and rescue first responders from Madrid and Waddington, 360 boxes of produce will be distributed: 373 boxes of meat and 362 boxes of dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive one of each box, while supplies last.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru process for the event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.
