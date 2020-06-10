OGDENSBURG — City officials are teaming up with elected officials in Massena and Malone to help distribute U.S. Department of Agriculture dairy products and vegetables to families in need in Ogdensburg Sunday, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly announced in a press release.
The effort is a collaborative initiative involving the USDA and Glazier Packing Corporation. It’s being coordinated in part by Malone Village Mayor Andrea Dumas, St. Lawrence County Legislator Rita Curran, the Massena Central School District and the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Skelly said.
The food give-away will take place at the Salvation Army parking lot, 401 Franklin St. from 1-4 p.m.
Beer distributor AJ Missert Inc. is supplying a refrigerated trailer to bring the perishable items from Massena to the city.
There will be milk, yogurt, other dairy items and boxes of fruits and vegetables. All items are free to anyone who requests and will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
Social distancing and the wearing of face masks will be enforced.
For more information contact Mr. Skelly at 315-323-3702.
