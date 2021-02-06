POTSDAM — Professors Liz Brown and Kelly Petersen, Criminal Justice, SUNY Canton, will present Forensic Science: From the Crime Scene to the Courtroom at the next Clarkson University Science Café at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 10.
CSI, Forensic Files, NCIS, First 48 and many other TV programs, fiction and nonfiction, have put a very public spotlight on forensic science, the application of science to law. Forensic science as a discipline is growing, and demand on forensic scientists, for research, processing techniques and expert witness testimony, is increasing. All involved — scientists, researchers, attorneys, judges and even potential jurors — need to better understand the pressures on the discipline and needs in the field in order to increase the success of forensic science as a tool in fighting crime. Ms. Brown and Ms. Peterson will explain how the CSI effect contributes to the burden placed on forensic science testimony and how current research can impact processing effectiveness in the field.
Traditionally, Science Cafés have brought together local university and college professors and townspeople in relaxed, informal settings, such as coffeehouses and pubs. For the health and safety of all, the cafés have been shifted to ZOOM for the spring 2021 talks. The speaker will make a short presentation about a topic in his or her field and there will be plenty of time for questions and discussion.
Zoom meeting links for each talk, required to access the meeting, will be sent to all previous Science Café participants To attend for the first time please send your request or any questions to ScienceCafe@Clarkson.edu or visit www.clarkson.edu/sciencecafe for updates.
