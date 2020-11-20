GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur firefighters were called to a large forest fire early Friday evening.
According to a Facebook post from the Gouverneur Fire Department, high winds were contributing to the fire’s spread.
Details are slim right now, but more information will be posted as it becomes available.
