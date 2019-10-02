HEUVELTON — Construction workers stumbled upon the final resting place of an unknown person last week next to the Heuvelton Central School.
Mayor Barbara A. Lashua said construction workers were installing a water main as part of the construction of a new water tower, near the intersection of North Main and Washington streets when they came upon the gravesite of an unidentified person.
Mrs. Lashua said the site was that of a cemetery that had been relocated to Hillcrest Cemetery, at 18 Wilson St., in the late 1860s.
“The construction crew that was on site was doing some digging and in the process they noticed they had disturbed some human remains,” the mayor said. “It was very evident that they had disturbed a gravesite.”
That included the remains of a wooden coffin.
She said workers immediately stopped work, conferred the right way to proceed and contacted the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
Det. Thomas H. Caringi told the Times Wednesday there is nothing suspicious about the discovery and that there is no investigation by the office.
“It was an oversight when they moved the cemetery and put the water tower in,” Det. Caringi said.
Mrs. Lashua said there had been two archeological surveys of the water tower site, with the first one going back several years. She said it was part of the process for seeking funding for the project from the United States Department of Agriculture.
“What we will do is have an archaeologist on site and we will continue to move forward with the project,” Mrs. Lashua said. “They will do some probing of the soil.”
She said there was no indication that there will be any other graves uncovered but that they want to remain diligent, so there are no more happenstance discoveries.
“It’s a sad situation that we disturbed a gravesite, clearly unknowing this was someone’s final resting place,” she said. “It is sad that we mistakenly stumbled upon it and we want to be as respectful as we can.”
Because the site was unmarked, Mrs. Lashua said she didn’t believe there was going to be an attempt to identify the remains
Right now the remains are with Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg, where owner Ryan Frary said an archeologist examined the remains and the home will be releasing them once a proper burial site is procured.
Village Historian Linda R. Wood said there wasn’t much history detailing the history of that early cemetery, except that in historical documents it is called the “First Recognized Public Cemetery” and that, prior to the construction of the current school, was located on the northwest corner of Washington and York streets, before York was cut off by the school.
“Back then they used to bury people in their backyards and if they didn’t have a backyard, they would bury them in their friend’s yards,” Mrs. Wood said.
She said there was no date she could find when the First Recognized Public Cemetery was established, but she said it was in 1868 when a cemetery committee was formed at Pickens Hall to purchase what became Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Wood said last weeks gravesite discovery is not a surprise to her.
“Some people are still buried in their backyards and people don’t know it,” Mrs. wood said. “I don’t know how many are still out there , but they’re still out there.”
She said there exists a record of a Mr. Dexter and his son who are buried in an unmarked grave behind Cornerstone Wesleyan Church at York and Justina streets.
“There was a Mr. Dexter who went down to the river to get some water and drowned,” Mrs. Wood said. “He had a son who died shortly after that of tuberculosis. A Dr. Austin was preparing his ginseng bed in his garden when he came across the burials, so I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more out there, I really wouldn’t.”
