CANTON — After the town, in January, and the village, in November, each passed an updated ethics code, a joint board of ethics was set to be established to oversee cases of municipal officials allegedly violating the code.
But confusion over who is allowed, by law, to serve on Canton’s ethics board has stalled the board’s creation.
Village board and town council members floated the idea over the last few months of asking a town justice to serve on the ethics board.
“It was a good idea until we found out it wasn’t a good idea,” Village Trustee Carol Pynchon said during Monday’s joint town and village meeting.
After Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley approached Town Justices Rosemary Philips and Michael Morgan last month, Ms. Ashley said the justices expressed interest in serving, but they wanted to check with state judicial ethics rules and clarify the board’s role before they determined whether they could legally be ethics board members.
Because the ethics board is designed to have the capacity to make decisions about ethics cases and potentially impose sanctions on municipal officials found to have violated the code, town justices cannot fill the decisions-based role of an ethics board member.
A 2001 judicial ethics opinion published by the state Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics determined that a judge serving on a local ethics board would impair the public’s “confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.”
Additionally, a town justice’s involvement in personnel complaints or sanctions as a municipal ethics board member “places the judge in an adversarial role as a governmental official, which we believe is incompatible with judicial office,” a 2002 Advisory Committee opinion reads in part.
Canton’s former ethics code described a three-member board of ethics, on which “a majority of such members shall be persons other than town employees” but that membership should also include at least one elected or appointed town employee.
The code now structures the ethics board as a five-member group of volunteers, “none of whom is an elected or appointed officer or employee of either municipality.”
Two appointments each from the village and town, and one appointment agreed upon by both municipalities completes the two-year-term board.
But with clarification from town attorney Eric Gustafson and village attorney Gerald Ducharme on Monday, the town and village will need to include at least one municipal official — either elected or appointed — on its ethics board.
Under New York’s general municipal law, ethics boards for any municipality other than a county — counties have their own rules regarding ethics codes and boards — must be comprised of at least three members, with a majority of members who are not municipal officials or employees, but at least one member who is an elected or appointed municipal employee.
With town justices no longer a viable option to fill the board’s “elected or appointed officer” role, Town Council Member Bob Washo suggested that role be filled on a rotating basis by the village mayor and town supervisor.
“Should they become subject to a complaint, the other person would step in as the fifth member,” Mr. Washo said.
Other ideas circulated about approaching appointed officials to fill the role — members of the planning or zoning board, for instance.
The formation of the ethics board will continue to be discussed by the town and village in the coming months.
“Back to the drawing board,” Ms. Pynchon said.
