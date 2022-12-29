Bartender charged with stealing $4.7K

Convertini

MASSENA — The commander of AMVETS Post 4 in Massena says they’ll be waiting to hear if a former long-time bartender will need to make restitution after she was charged with stealing more than $4,000 from the organization.

The Massena Police Department charged Nanette Convertini, 50, with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny (over $3,000) and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in Massena Town Court and was released to reappear at a later date.

