In front of the St. Lawrence County Court House, Gary Van Kennan, left, president of the New York State Council of Churches and vice chair of the New York State Kairos Prison Ministry stands with the Rev. James Galasinski, of Unitarian Universalist Church of Canton, on Friday to advocate for the passage and enactment of CARE Act legislation in New York state. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
Members and supporters of the CFCtoo advocacy group gather Friday for a news conference voicing their support of the CARE Act in front of the St. Lawrence County Court House in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
CANTON — Former members of the Christian Fellowship Center, as well as local religious leaders, gathered Friday outside the St. Lawrence County Court House in Canton to protest alleged abuses within the church and advocate passage of the CARE Act, a state bill that would make clergy mandated reporters of child abuse.
The protest was organized by members of CFCtoo, which aims to educate the larger community about abuse and assist anyone who wants to leave the church. It was a continuation of similar demonstrations which took place last month in Potsdam and Canton.
“It’s important to keep doing this because we need to not become complacent about child sexual abuse, and it’s important for us to push to get the CARE Act passed,” said former CFC member Michelle R. Wilbur.
She said she and her children were abused by her ex-husband, and the church did nothing about it.
Her ex-husband, Gerardo D. Perez, was charged by state police in 2016 with two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. The charges were dismissed after the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office failed to prosecute him in a timely manner.
CFCtoo was founded in May by Abigail Nye after a CFC member, Sean M. Ferguson, was arrested and charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse. St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said the allegations against Ferguson go back to 2015.
Rick Sinclair, CFC senior pastor, knew about the sexual abuse claims against Ferguson since at least 2017.
Ms. Wilbur said the demonstrations will continue until the CARE Act is law.
“We will absolutely keep going as long as we possibly can.”
Former CFC member Sam Sochia said at the protest that CFCtoo seeks to defend all children against abuse, in or outside the church.
“I know this group started as a concern about neglect and abuse within the CFC system, however it’s certainly grown to be bigger than that to include real concern for the safety of children and students in the north country as a whole.”
“I believe there’s a moral obligation for adults to have a mind of protecting the vulnerable, and we believe that’s mandated in scripture, and it should be mandated in our society as well for people in positions of authority like pastors.”
Members of the public who aren’t, nor ever have been, affiliated with CFC showed up to support the cause.
“I wholeheartedly support this bill, and I’m happy to see that a strong majority of the public also supports this bill,” said Timothy A. Vollmer, Democratic and moderate candidate for District 11 county legislature seat, who spoke during the protest.
“This bill does not require clergy to report information relayed to them during their duties as a faith leader, but it would require them to be mandatory reporters for the same reason that teachers, daycare workers, doctors, nurses, and police officers all already are mandatory reporters--because a child will see them as a trusted authority figure that they can rely on for help.”
Rev. James Galasinski, minister at Canton’s Unitarian Universalist Church, spoke of the need for the CARE Act.
“Abuse should never be kept secret, because we know that it is likely to happen again,” he said.
As a former chaplain to the youth, he said he trained other chaplains to be mandated reporters regardless of the state’s reporting laws.
“Clergy are called to be a pastoral presence and to journey with people during their trials and tribulations,” he said. “We also need to know the limits of our own calling, and work with other professionals to stop harm.”
Gary VanKennen, president of NYS Council of Churches, stood arm-to-arm with the protesters.
“I am here today to stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers who advocate the passing of the CARE Act.”
“The time to pass it is now ... we need to pass this act as a tool to identify and minimize how our vulnerable are mistreated.”
Judith VanKennen, pastor at the Emmanual Congregational United Church of Christ in Massena, spoke powerfully about the Christian duty to report child abuse.
“Folks, Christians are mandated reporters!” she exclaimed. “We are mandated by Christ to care for the least of these among us, meaning the most vulnerable — and in this case the children.”
“The United Church of Christ and I stand with you in the hope New York state will pass this important legislation.”
