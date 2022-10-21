CANTON — Former members of the Christian Fellowship Center, as well as local religious leaders, gathered Friday outside the St. Lawrence County Court House in Canton to protest alleged abuses within the church and advocate passage of the CARE Act, a state bill that would make clergy mandated reporters of child abuse.

The protest was organized by members of CFCtoo, which aims to educate the larger community about abuse and assist anyone who wants to leave the church. It was a continuation of similar demonstrations which took place last month in Potsdam and Canton.

CFCtoo urges passage of CARE Act

A survivor of abuse, Michelle R. Wilbur speaks in support of the CARE Act legislation on Friday in front of the courthouse in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
CFCtoo urges passage of CARE Act

Members and supporters of the CFCtoo advocacy group gather Friday for a news conference voicing their support of the CARE Act in front of the St. Lawrence County Court House in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.