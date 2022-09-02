Ex-church members say abuse systemic

Christian Fellowship Center, 25 Court St., Canton. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of abuse. If you or anyone you know is experiencing emotional, physical or sexual abuse, help is available locally from Renewal House, online at slvrenewalhouse.org and through a 24-hour crisis hotline at 315-379-9845.

A group of former Christian Fellowship Center members are raising awareness of the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion Act, or CARE Act,a state bill that would make clergy mandatory reporters of child abuse or mistreatment.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.