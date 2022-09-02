Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of abuse. If you or anyone you know is experiencing emotional, physical or sexual abuse, help is available locally from Renewal House, online at slvrenewalhouse.org and through a 24-hour crisis hotline at 315-379-9845.
A group of former Christian Fellowship Center members are raising awareness of the Child Abuse Reporting Expansion Act, or CARE Act,a state bill that would make clergy mandatory reporters of child abuse or mistreatment.
The Christian Fellowship Center is an evangelical religious organization with several hundred members, and churches in communities including Madrid, Potsdam, Canton, Richville and Moira. Church members also own a number of businesses in the north country.
The group of former CFC members, calling themselves CFCtoo, agrees with the CARE Act in principle but opposes part of it as written. They say that’s because it includes an exemption for knowledge of abuse gleaned while a clergy member is acting formally as a spiritual adviser or in a professional capacity. That includes the Catholic rite of confession.
CFCtoo is a reference to the -MeToo and -ChurchToo movements that sexual assault survivors have taken to the internet, sharing their stories of abuse and sometimes naming their abusers.
“Our mission is quite broad, in that the CARE Act is certainly a short-term goal,” CFCtoo founder and former CFC member Abigail Nye said. She grew up in a family she described as a CFC “insider” family, “high up in circles of influence.” She left the church 17 years ago.
She says CFCtoo’s purpose isn’t to undermine the CFC. The group aims to educate the larger community about abuse and help people who want to leave the church realize they’re not alone and start new lives. The CFC community is insular, and parishioners’ entire lives are often entirely tied to the community, Ms. Nye said.
“We work to educate not just CFC, but the broader north country community of what constitutes abuse, how to prevent it, how to respond to it,” she said. “We are focused on survivors. We exist to provide a safe place for survivors of abuse from CFC to share their stories, to find community, to know they’re not alone. We exist to support people who leave CFC and don’t know what comes next because CFC is a community that’s very isolated. A lot of people when they leave don’t have community outside the church and feel really overwhelmed and aren’t sure where to go.”
Ms. Nye formed the group in May after a CFC member, Sean M. Ferguson, was arrested and charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse. St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said the allegations against Ferguson go back to 2015.
Rick Sinclair, CFC senior pastor, knew about the sexual abuse claims against Ferguson since at least 2017. Mr. Sinclair discussed the case with congregation members during a church meeting earlier this year that was audio taped and transcribed.
“I think people who want to keep the confessional loophole (in the CARE Act) overestimate the number of predators who will actually come to a priest or pastor and confide their wrongdoing. Most abusers are found out not because they confessed, but because they’re caught,” Ms. Nye said. “That was the case at CFC with Sean Ferguson. He did not confess what occurred to a pastor. (A relative) found out … and brought it to pastors.”
Mr. Sinclair, in response to emailed questions, wrote that the church “does not have a position” on the CARE Act or “any current legislation in the NYS Senate or Assembly.”
When asked why he withheld knowing the allegations against Ferguson, Mr. Sinclair said, “I can’t speak directly to my work with any specific individual or family.”
“I can state unequivocally that my goal as a pastor in addressing abuse is to see people experience the healing and restoration that Jesus provides; to see victims experience healing, restoration, hope, and wholeness, and to see perpetrators face their sin and experience repentance, cleansing, deliverance, and reconciliation through the cross,” he said.
CFC members’ children are usually home-schooled. For activities they would otherwise have to go outside of the CFC community to get, the church operates the Christian Fellowship Academy on Fridays, offering things like music lessons, theater and art. The academy also acts as a liaison between home-schooling families and the school districts. Home-schooling families are required to submit regular detailed reports on educational goals and outcomes to the school district in which they live.
Ms. Nye said growing up in the CFC and attending its academy, she and her peers had little contact with mandatory reporters.
“Doctors, we only saw them irregularly at best. Our teachers were our parents. Police, social workers, other mandated reporters, we were taught to fear them,” Ms. Nye said. “We have stories of children who were taught to lie to (Child Protective Services) if they were ever asked if they’d been beaten.”
As a child, her parents subjected her to years of physical abuse, which in her early teens “crossed the line into sexual abuse,” she said, and they pointed to official CFC doctrine as the rationale for the beatings.
“My parents followed the CFC model. My parents started spanking me about 6 months old and they continued until I was 13 or 14,” she said, adding that age 13 to 15 was average for when other CFC parents stopped beating her peers.
“When my parents spanked me as a 13-year-old, I had a woman’s body. The physical abuse that happened, for me, it crossed the line into sexual abuse,” she said. “You’re taking basically a young woman, you’re bending her over, beating her bottom. The violation of your body in the way CFC taught it, at least in my case, crosses the line into sexual abuse.”
She said her parents “absolutely” used gaslighting to mentally manipulate her into accepting the abuse as part of a normal parent-child relationship.
“I did not talk to anyone. At the point I was 13, 14, I didn’t realize it was abuse. At one point I said to my mom, ‘This is child abuse,’ and she said, ‘No, this is what God tells me to do if I love you,’” Ms. Nye said. “You can imagine for me and other CFC kids, we were groomed to be vulnerable to future abuse because we were beaten in a way that it confused love and abuse in our brains. It fused neurons that should not be fused together in our brains.”
“A lot of us had gone on and had to untangle the fact that what we thought was love was abuse,” she added. “It’s been deeply, deeply damaging and traumatizing.”
Ms. Nye said she officially left the church in 2005, after moving away from the north country to attend college in Illinois the year prior. She considers herself “one of the lucky ones.” Ms. Nye said getting out of the CFC community and into her college community helped her learn that “what was going on at CFC was deeply problematic and abusive.” She says she’s been in therapy for the last six years and it’s helped her lead a fulfilling life.
“My headspace today is really optimal. I have a job that I love. I have a husband and a son. I have a great community of people around me,” Ms. Nye said. “Doing the healing through therapy has allowed me to be in place where I can, knowing what will happen, dive back into the trauma of my childhood.”
When asked if beatings are part of any church doctrine or philosophy, Mr. Sinclair said, “CFC does not teach, support, or encourage abuse of any kind.”
“If you know of someone who was, or is currently, being abused or assaulted by their parents, please urge them to get help,” he wrote.
CFCtoo members, including Ms. Nye and fellow CFCtoo member Britny D. Harmer, allege the Christian Fellowship Center counsels women in abusive marriages to stay in them and essentially try to fix their abusive husbands, rather than get help and leave. The CFCtoo website has a page with anonymous stories, which Ms. Nye said are vetted before being published. Women on the page talk about being in unstable marriages and being counseled by church officials to not divorce their husbands. Some of those stories involve physical abuse and rape.
“My take is because they hold specific biblical interpretation about gender roles and about marriage and divorce, they are unable to classify abuse as such because it would contradict their beliefs about what the Bible says,” Ms. Nye said. “They’re wrong. But they sincerely believe this is how the Bible should be interpreted. Say there’s an issue of a husband abusing a wife. They are going to look at the Bible and say, ‘God hates divorce, so our priority should be keeping the marriage intact instead of saying, ‘How can we protect the victim.’”
Ms. Harmer is also a former CFC member. Until 2013, she was in an unstable marriage and started seeing a new partner while separated as her divorce went through. She says she did not experience domestic violence in her first marriage. She said the CFC in 2014 formally notified her that she was excommunicated, about two months prior to marrying her now-husband James C. Harmer. She said she later returned to the church with her new husband, but still found herself at odds with church leaders. They “informally” kicked the couple out in 2021, as Ms. Harmer described it. She said church officials’ allegations against her included her wearing “tight pants” while part of the worship team. She said church officials also made complaints to her and Mr. Harmer about liberal-leaning posts and articles Ms. Harmer had shared on social media.
The Harmers both believe the church gives “irresponsible” advice to wives in abusive marriages.
“Women have been told if they’re struggling with physical abuse … (that) they need to do more to appease (their husbands). Whether it’s sexually, cleaning around the house, (the wives) have been told they’re the problem,” Mr. Harmer said.
Just prior to the end of her second stint with the church in 2021, Ms. Harmer recalled a CFC Bible study session for women. She said the church official leading the group discussing problematic marriages said, “separation is advised and moving out of the home or his reach … but divorce was not biblical. She would be sinning.”
Ms. Harmer said this constitutes spiritual abuse — manipulation of a person via their firmly held religious beliefs. More information and resources on spiritual abuse can be found at cfctoo.com/resources.
“People of the Christian faith believe in God and they want to please him. So when they’re told, ‘You’re not pleasing him by leaving an abusive spouse,’ it’s devastating,” Ms. Harmer said. “I think clergy should want to help victims of all kinds. As a Christian, that’s what I believe Jesus would do. He’d want to help victims.”
When asked about church leaders’ approach to marriage counseling, Mr. Sinclair said, when “ministering to those who are struggling with marital issues and concerns of abuse of any kind, I recommend that they consider a wide range of options to obtain help.”
He said he would counsel a married partner to get out of a violent home situation but also encourages “relational restoration.”
“Depending on what challenges they are facing, that may include getting out of an unsafe environment, securing professional counseling, contacting law enforcement, pursuing a legal or informal separation, and participating in special programs to rebuild,” he wrote. “I recommend any special arrangements necessary to provide an atmosphere where individuals are safe to rebuild their lives and begin to make healthy choices. I frame all of this in the counsel of the Word of God, encouraging relational restoration as much as possible under the circumstances.”
Mr. Sinclair said that when a spouse wants to pursue a divorce, he provides “an overview of the enormous theological complexities of divorce, including relevant scriptural passages in both the Old and New Testament.”
“I encourage them to be very cautious in making a decision of that magnitude, ultimately making it clear that the decision to pursue a divorce is a decision they must make, and that they must make that decision before God: it is not my decision to make for them,” Mr. Sinclair said.
CFC leaders have also made homophobic and transphobic remarks in public statements and during audio-recorded church discussions.
Jamie Sinclair, son of Rick Sinclair and a pastor at CFC Canton, makes bigoted comments about intersex and transgender people in a recorded group discussion posted on the CFC’s website dated April 11, 2018.
Intersex is a catchall term for people with bodies outside a male/female binary. They’re assigned a legal sex at birth. In many cases, they don’t grow up to develop a gender identity that corresponds with the sex on their birth certificate. Being born intersex is a natural variation in humans and is not a medical problem.
In a transcript of the April 11, 2018, recording, Jamie Sinclair says: “Firstly, intersex is not a third sex. There are two sexes, there’s male and female. And then there are rare situations where people are sick.”
He goes on to call people dealing with gender dysphoria as weird and selfish. Gender dysphoria is psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity, according to psychiatry.org. Some trans people experience gender dysphoria, but not universally. Experiencing gender dysphoria is not necessary for a person to be transgender.
“I don’t know exactly what it feels like to feel like a man, I suppose the way I always feel is the way it feels to be a man because I’m a man. I don’t know, like, I’m like, how would I know if I felt like a woman? Like, it’s just kind of a weird, very self-centered, thought process … just move forward. And I think what happens is the enemy attacks us with questions … kind of attacking who we are. And it’s a reality,” Jamie Sinclair said in the recording transcript. “But I want to encourage you, if you’re kind of struggling with a sense of gender dysphoria, I think, more so than kind of figuring out whether your chromosomes are right, you’re probably fine … you’re probably being attacked by the enemy.”
Jamie Sinclair in 2007 wrote a letter to the editor of The Racquette, the SUNY Potsdam campus newspaper, in which he refers to gay sex as a sin. It appeared in the Nov. 2 edition that year.
“If God hates homosexuals as a result of their sin (sodomy), then He must hate everyone — remember we are all sinners! But this contradicts what God has done and said; therefore it cannot be true. God hates sin and we are all sinners, but He loves us in spite of our sin,” he wrote in the Nov. 2, 2007, letter. “I hope it is clear that although, God hates all of our sin and that includes homosexual sex, God loves us and demonstrated this love by sending His Son to die for us.”
In the May 11, 2002, edition of The Racquette is a letter to the editor from Danica Sinclair, one of Rick Sinclair’s daughters who now goes by Danica Sinclair-Dunphey. In it, she rails against an LGBTQ conference that had been recently held on campus.
In the 2002 letter, Ms. Sinclair-Dunphey said she’s among people who are “embarrassed, even ashamed, to attach their name to an institution which so boldly waves the banner of homosexuality.” She goes on writing, “What are we coming to when we are PROUD to support the onslaught of absolute immorality — gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, and transgender lifestyles?”
The CFC’s history in the north country goes back to around 1978, when the church relocated to a new facility near Madrid and continued to grow under the leadership of Tom Wells, a pastor.
Beginning in the 1980s, the Christian Fellowship Center added churches, including a new church in Massena. In 1981, Rick Sinclair was appointed as the church’s pastor. Under his leadership, Grace Covenant Church in Ogdensburg started in 1985, Richville Christian Fellowship started in 1992 and Grace Community Church began in Moira in 1996. To provide space for the growing congregation, the church in 2001 purchased the former elementary school in Madrid, a 45,000-square-foot building with 53 acres of land. In 2011, the church launched a new location in Potsdam.
The Canton CFC was started in 2016, with Jamie Sinclair appointed pastor. Weekly services were held in space rented from the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Court Street until August 2018, when the lease expired. The church rented space at SUNY Canton three times and then rented space every Sunday morning at Best Western University Inn on East Main Street. Church officials started searching for property in the village of Canton in 2016, but were unable to find anything suitable for its needs that was also in a zone that allowed churches.
On July 10, 2018, the owner of The Club, a former restaurant and bar at 25 Court St., accepted a $310,000 purchase offer from the CFC. The building has a large space for services and community events, smaller rooms for classrooms, office space and other amenities such as a bar for serving coffee.
Because the property is in a Commercial-1 district that does not list religious assemblies as permitted uses, the church began the process of obtaining the village’s permission to use the property as a church. Because numerous other nonreligious assembly uses, including tax-exempt ones, are permitted at 25 Court St., the church expected that it would also be allowed. That led to a legal saga that ended with a court ruling in favor of the CFC, which led to making the former club into its now-official Canton location.
It’s not clear what the churches generate for income through religious functions. Although most tax-exempt organizations must file an annual information return (form 990) with the IRS, churches are explicitly excluded from this requirement by Internal Revenue Code section 6033. Still, the CFC may have some potential reporting and taxation obligations, such as unrelated business income taxes (UBIT) and employment taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.