Former Clarkson University Assistant Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Zijie Yan, was shot and killed Monday in Chapel Hill, N.C. While at Clarkson he was awarded $1 million by the W. M. Keck Foundation to pursue cutting-edge research in nanoscience.

 Ting-Li Wang

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former Clarkson University professor was killed in a school shooting in Chapel Hill on Monday.

Zijie Yan, an assistant professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Clarkson from 2015 to 2019, was identified as the victim in Monday’s shooting at Caudill Laboratories in arrest warrants filed in Hillsborough, N.C., where his graduate student Tailei Qi is being held on charges of first-degree murder, according to the Raleigh News and Observer.

