CANTON — Former St. Lawrence County District Attorney Nicole M. Duve announced Thursday that she is running for County Court judge this fall.
Ms. Duve, Potsdam, will be seeking to fill the seat vacated by Judge Jerome J. Richards, who retired in December with five years remaining on his 10-year term.
“First and foremost, it is important to be fair and for the people who come before the court to believe that they are being treated fairly, and I believe I can do that,” she said.
Ms. Duve, a Democrat, said while she couldn’t comment on policies regarding the recently lifted pistol permit restrictions that had long struck ire among county residents, she said, “I will faithfully apply the law, and I will look at every application on its own merits, and I won’t prejudge anyone.”
Ms. Duve, who was district attorney from 2006 until 2013, was appointed in 2015 as principal law clerk to Judge Richards. She has continued in that role since the judge’s retirement, assisting eight other judges assigned from throughout the state’s Fourth Judicial District to cover County Court until a new judge can be elected. She served in a similar capacity for former Franklin County Judge Robert G. Main Jr. from 1998 to 2005.
“In all of my roles I have given my utmost effort to work as hard as I could, particularly in my public roles, in service to the people of the county,” Ms. Duve said. “I’ve had extraordinary experiences over the course of the last 30 years to work with and serve multiple judicial officials to do the work of County Court and to work in County Court.”
“It has been the primary focus of my entire career,” she said. “That kind of experience can only help to serve the ends of justice for the people of St. Lawrence County.”
Over a legal career spanning nearly thirty years, she was twice elected Potsdam town justice between 1998 and 2005, stepping down when she was elected district attorney. While district attorney, Ms. Duve was cross-designated as a special assistant United States attorney for the Northern District of New York, served on the executive committee of the state District Attorney’s Association and participated in the establishment of the Judicial Diversion Program (Drug Court) and Integrated Domestic Violence Court.
“I’ve spent well over a decade of my career doing the day-to-day work in County Court helping the judges I have worked for, currently helping the judges who have been crossed-assigned here for the year,” Ms. Duve said. “I learned something from every judge I have ever worked for, no two judges are alike and they all have a slightly different way of doing things, and I think I am more prepared for the job for having those experiences.”
She was a member of the Carlisle Law Firm in Ogdensburg from 2014 to 2015, handling Social Security disability claims and personal injury litigation and was appointed as a special prosecutor for numerous felony matters in County Court.
Her experience has also included working in the county’s public defender’s office, teaching as an adjunct/guest lecturer at SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton and the David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy on various legal topics, trial tactics and courtroom preparation, and conducting training sessions for local town and village judges.
A north country native, Ms. Duve received her B.A. degree from SUNY Potsdam and her juris doctor degree from Albany Law School of Union University.
