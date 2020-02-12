FORT DRUM — Two former Fort Drum soldiers face up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to charges that they burglarized two St. Lawrence County gun shops.
Rian Patterson, 23, and Devin Diggs, 20, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to theft of firearms from a licensed firearms dealer in connection with break-ins Sept. 14 burglary at Bowman’s Gun Shop, 337 County Route 11, Gouverneur, and on Sept. 29 at Graham’s Gun Shop, 13 Second St., DeKalb Junction.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in addition to the burglaries, the pair admitted to possessing the stolen firearms at their barracks on post. Mr. Patterson also admitted that he possessed a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Prosecutors said in a statement that the men are scheduled to be sentenced June 16, at which time they face a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
A third soldier, Tyrease Kimmons, 20, pleaded guilty in district court in Binghamton on Dec. 18 to possession of stolen firearms, which included three rifles and two pistols. He told prosecutors that he allowed Mr. Patterson and Mr. Diggs to keep some of the stolen firearms at his residence, keeping three of the guns for himself. Mr. Kimmons is due to be sentenced April 21 in Binghamton.
