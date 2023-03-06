GOUVERNEUR — The man incorrectly charged with the murder of Ronald E. “Huck” Durham appeared in St. Lawrence County Court on Monday morning to receive his probationary orders, now that he’s out of jail. Once the second-degree murder charge is dropped, he may end up being a witness in the case. A suspect is now being investigated in a second homicide in Rossie.

Frederick A. Wing Jr., 22, was charged with the Feb. 11 murder of Mr. Durham, whose body was found in East Riverside Cemetery across the street from Mr. Wing’s Van Buren Road home. He was arraigned in Rossie Town Court and jailed that night without bail at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton. While he was incarcerated, a second murder happened that police and prosecutors linked to Mr. Durham’s death. On Thursday, police responded to a remote trailer in the town of Rossie, where they found the body of William M. Freeman, 67.

