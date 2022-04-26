MADRID — A former Madrid-Waddington Central School teacher is facing a misdemeanor stalking charge.
State police say they charged William J. Roome, 58, with fourth-degree stalking on April 19.
State police say they investigated multiple complaints from an alleged victim, who claimed Mr. Roome harassed and made unwanted contact with them on numerous occasions, despite two stay-away orders of protection.
Troopers added that “the incidents have been ongoing since February 2022.”
Mr. Roome was charged and released with an appearance ticket for Waddington Town Court.
Mr. Roome was previously charged with stalking and harassment in July 2018, and stalking in March 2021.
In March, Mr. Roome announced during the public comment portion of a St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators meeting that he intended to run for the District 8 seat this year. He did not file nominating petitions in time to run on a party line.
District 8 Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, is not seeking reelection. Running for the seat as a Republican is Benjamin E. Hull, the former director of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care.
The district includes the towns of Canton, Potsdam and Madrid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.