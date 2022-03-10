MADRID — During the public comment period of Monday night’s St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators meeting, William J. Roome, of Madrid, announced his intention to run to represent District 8 on the board.
District 8 Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, has announced he will not be seeking reelection in November.
Mr. Roome, who often speaks at board meetings about controversies surrounding the county Department of Social Services, said getting involved in that way has made him think more about the needs of the county, which motivated his decision to run.
“I think I have some good ideas, and I think the county has stalled. I don’t think they’re being proactive. They’re just running through the same-old, same-old every day,” he said.
He doesn’t think his denunciations of certain legislators’ actions with regards to DSS will alienate him from his potential future colleagues.
“I’m not trying to get them angry. I’m trying to show them what they need to do. So I don’t feel like I’m not able to work with them, and I hope with some of the discussions with them that they feel the same way about me,” Mr. Roome said. “It’s just discussion. If we’ve lost the ability to discuss openly, then we can’t have a debate, and if we can’t have a debate, then we can’t come to conclusions.”
Mr. Roome said his focus would be on fixing the “mental health crisis” in the county, but his interests also extend to energy and agriculture.
“I see electricity as being the energy of the future, and the county could be putting in more electrical charging stations to generate money,” he said. “I think agricultural diversification is important too, especially now that we can grow things like hemp. It could shift our dependence away from dairy and offer people more.”
He also emphasized the need for county-wide broadband in the form of 5G cell towers.
“If we have broadband, then more people could work up here,” he said.
Mr. Roome taught chemistry for 22 years at Madrid-Waddington Central School. He said he also taught for about eight years in Maine, where he was director of the Kennebec County Soil and Water Conservation District.
He said he was director of chemistry for the Science Teachers Association of New York State for 10 years.
He was also a Boy Scout scoutmaster in Waddington for 15 years.
Mr. Roome described himself as conservative, libertarian and independent, but does not yet know which ballot lines he’ll run on.
“I can’t endorse Democrats or Republicans, so I don’t know how that’s going to work,” he said.
Instead, he’s focused on improving the county.
“I really want to make the county better,” he said. “That’s why I’m trying to work with this board.”
Benjamin E. Hull, the former director of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care, has announced he intends to run as a Republican for the District 8 seat.
All 15 county Legislature seats are up for reelection this year.
