MASSENA — The former finance officer for Massena’s AMVETS Post 4 has been charged with stealing nearly $45,000.
Village police charged Mark Phillips, 68, of Norfolk, with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Massena Village Court and released.
AMVETS Post 4 Commander Fred L. Cockayne said an internal audit conducted in 2020 revealed that $44,700 was missing from 2014 until Mr. Phillips resigned in 2021.
He said they became suspicious after Mr. Phillips allegedly told them during a meeting that money could be moved from one fund to another without anyone noticing.
“We had suspicions prior to the audit. This is why we did the audit, because he made a couple of statements upstairs in one of the meetings that he could slide money from one account to another and nobody would ever notice,” Mr. Cockayne said. “So that kind of raised a red flag for both myself and (1st Vice Commander) Lee Fregoe. We wouldn’t have caught it if he hadn’t brought suspicion upon himself.”
They decided to do an internal audit with the assistance of outside financial consultants who did not participate in the audit, but guided them through the process. They discovered that paperwork that should have been filed had not been filed recently.
“So all of these accounts had to be brought up to date,” Mr. Cockayne said. “We could not even get into the accounts because he crashed his computer after he was caught.”
They also discovered that money was being taken from the bell jar at the AMVETS riverfront property.
“It never showed an increase. It never showed a profit. So we started delving into it,” Mr. Cockayne said. “We found he had a separate checkbook for bell jar. That’s not the way it works. Each check requires two signatures and the checking account he had only required one.”
He said Mr. Phillips also allegedly misused the post’s debit card for personal items such as groceries and gas at BJ’s Wholesale Club.
“We don’t have a BJ’s card,” he said.
Mr. Phillips is no longer a member of the AMVETS organization and is barred from the post.
“He’s no longer a member in good standing,” Mr. Cockayne said.
Despite the loss of funds, he said AMVETS Post 4 remains solvent.
“We’ll survive,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.