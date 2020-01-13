MASSENA — The Police Activities League of Massena, formerly the Massena Boys and Girls Club, is hosting a reopening and open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The public is invited to the youth club, 30 Bayley Road, which became affiliated with the PAL last year, to see recent facility updates and meet club members, the board, staff and volunteers. Snacks will be provided.
PAL of Massena offers kids in grades 2 to 12 after-school programs that are designed to assist students in areas of academic success, good character, citizenship and healthy living. Activities within the programs include sports, the arts, health and life skills, tutoring and leadership development.
For more information, contact the club at (315) 705-6075.
