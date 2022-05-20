MASSENA — A former Massena mayor has been charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17, a misdemeanor.
Village police charged James F. Hidy, 68, at 7:10 a.m. Sunday.
Police Chief Jason M. Olson said that, because the incident involved a minor girl, he would not release additional information.
Mr. Hidy was mayor from 2010 to 2014 and announced his candidacy in 2018 for the St. Lawrence County Legislature’s District 14 seat that had been held by now-Massena Mayor Gregory M. Paquin. He was unsuccessful in a three-way race against Joel T. Grigg and Nicole A. Terminelli. Ms. Terminelli was the winner of that seat with 1,079 votes, followed by Mr. Grigg with 584 votes and Mr. Hidy with 215 votes.
