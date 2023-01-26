Former Massena cop takes plea deal in conspiracy case

POTSDAM — A former Massena police officer who was fired after being charged with lying to Potsdam police about a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run has taken a plea deal.

Joshua E. Underwood, 23, of Massena, pleaded guilty in Potsdam Town Court to unsafe backing, a traffic infraction. He was ordered to pay a $107 fine and a $93 surcharge. He was represented by attorney Edward F. Narrow.

