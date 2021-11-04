MASSENA — A former member of the Massena Town Council has returned to the board.
Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy, Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. and Councilor Albert N. Nicola voted in favor of appointing Thomas C. Miller to replace Robert Elsner, who resigned effective Nov. 1. His letter of resignation was delivered to Town Clerk Jeannine Brouse, who forwarded it to the county this week.
Mr. Carbone made the motion to bring Mr. Miller back to the board.
“I’d like to make a motion that we have Tom Miller fill Bob’s position for the next year as a town councilman. He’s been very active previously with the town board, very involved with the community, and he did a great job and can make a great addition to the board and help carry on the torch,” he said.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy agreed, saying Mr. Miller has experience at a time when a new, inexperienced board — with the exception of Councilor Susan Bellor — will be seated in January. He, along with Mr. Carbone and Councilor Albert N. Nicola did not seek reelection. Mrs. Bellor was elected this week as Massena’s next town supervisor, and Patrick Facteau and Adrian Taraska were elected to fill the councilor seats.
Mrs. Bellor voted against the appointment, suggesting they seek interested individuals to fill the vacancy.
“I was thinking of tabling it until we could put it out there, I like what the village did when they had an absent person there. They put it out there for people to send in a letter of interest. I thought that might draw people, whether it’s Tom or anybody else, but give it a fair chance,” she said. “I’m opposed for what I stated.”
The Massena Village Board of Trustees had appointed Timothy J. Ahlfeld to replace Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire as mayor. Mr. LeBire had taken over following the resignation of Timmy J. Currier, but said he did not want the job permanently, and trustees agreed to seek letters of interest from community members.
“I think that was more or less they couldn’t find anybody,” Mr. Carbone said. “Here, we have a candidate that served on the board for six years. I believe he worked on fishing, he worked on branding, he’s worked on the budget, he’s worked on negotiations, Policy Committee, Airport Committee, Highway Committee, museum, library. He’s well in tune with what’s going on with this town.”
Former Town Supervisor Joseph D. Gray said Mr. Miller would be a “great addition” to the board.
“I started with him. He did a great job as councilman,” he said.
However, Mr. Gray added, “I think the voters spoke pretty emphatically yesterday,” and he suggested the board should wait until the new administration was in place and make an appointment then.
Mr. Miller had been elected in 2013 to serve the remaining two years of an unexpired term belonging to Robert J. Cunningham, who resigned from the board when he accepted a position with the Massena Electric Department. Mr. Miller did not seek reelection in 2019.
Mr. Elsner, who cited a need to deal with personal family matters as the reason for resignation, had been elected along with Mrs. Bellor to four-year terms in November 2019. Mr. Elsner, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, had campaigned on a motto of “Transparency, Truth and Trust.” He retired from what was then Massena Memorial Hospital as a diagnostic/cardiac imaging director after working 19 years at the facility.
“Just to reiterate what I said in the paper and behind closed doors, he’s done a fabulous job for the town in the short term, two years,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said of Mr. Elsner. “He did a lot of research and was always willing to take on added responsibility. I wish him luck.”
“He did a great job working on many projects,” Mr. Carbone said.
Mr. Miller was sworn in by Town Justice Eric Sharlow and immediately took his seat on Wednesday and will serve until the next election in November 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.