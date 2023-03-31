CANTON — The former clerk/treasurer for the village of Norwood pleaded guilty Friday to a charge that she stole more than $70,000 from the village.
Nancy Berger, 55, pleaded guilty in St. Lawrence County Court to second-degree grand larceny, according to a joint statement issued by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, District Attorney Gary Pasqua and state police.
Ms. Berger, who was appointed clerk/treasurer in 2017, stole the funds between 2018 and 2022 by writing village checks to herself. Her theft was initially uncovered by the village and she resigned from her position shortly after in June 2022.
“Nancy Berger treated the village as her personal bank account and abused the public’s trust,” Mr. DiNapoli said in a statement. “I thank District Attorney Pasqua and the New York State Police for their partnership. Justice is now served on behalf of Norwood residents.”
She is due to be sentenced May 31, at which time she is expected to be ordered to pay $73,725 in restitution.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.