CANTON — The former clerk/treasurer for the village of Norwood pleaded guilty Friday to a charge that she stole more than $70,000 from the village.

Nancy Berger, 55, pleaded guilty in St. Lawrence County Court to second-degree grand larceny, according to a joint statement issued by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, District Attorney Gary Pasqua and state police.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.