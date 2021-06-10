OGDENSBURG — The memorial dedication for Charles W. Kelly on Saturday was an afternoon filled with touching and humorous stories about the man who ran The Journal and Advance News for decades and enjoyed a 56-year career as a journalist.
James Reagen and Jim Kennedy, two former managing editors of The Journal and Advance News under Kelly, were the featured speakers at the memorial dedication.
Reagen, who was the managing editor of The Journal for 30 years, asked himself what Kelly would have thought about a recent article printed in papers across the country that suggested that Ogdensburg was dead, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, the border closure and a political crisis at City Hall.
“Now a lot of us who read that article had a common reaction. We said to each other, if Chuck sees that article he will come spinning out of his grave. If he’d been alive, he would have headed off to confront the Gannett news organization and let them know that they had committed the biggest journalistic hoax of the century. And it’s for a simple reason. Ogdensburg is not dead or dying. It’s alive and kicking and those of you who are standing here today are part of the real legacy that Chuck Kelly left us to share,” Reagen said.
He continued, “Like all reporters who cut their teeth chasing fire trucks and police cars, Chuck saw over and over again that every time one of these old buildings came down, it left behind something very important — a family. Yes. Because Ogdensburg has never been a collection of old buildings that come and go, it’s always been a collection of families. Chuck could rattle off the names of most of those families. He knew them when they were kids and he’d watched them grow up.”
Reagen stated that Ogdensburg is a special place and its sons and daughters are coming back to raise families, to “grow up in a place where their neighbors look out for each other.”
“Now that reporter made a mistake that a lot of people make when they come to Ogdensburg. They talk to the folks who are down on their luck, the folks who are struggling, the folks who just are not happy with their lives. Those people have one trait in common. They look at the problems in their own lives and they decide the real culprit is Ogdensburg,” said Reagen adding that wherever they go, they will always feel that way.
He continued, “Chuck believed, as I believe, that Ogdensburg has a bright future ahead because all of you chose to live and work in this town he cared so much about. He saw that many of those of us who have moved elsewhere, and lived in other places, are constantly choosing to come back here to the shores of this special place where our families and ancestors chose to make their homes. Chuck Kelly knew those families would always fight and squabble and argue among themselves as families tend to do. But Chuck knew that when the chips were down, all those families he left behind would take the lesson that he considered most important. That this old ‘Burg’ is our town and we’ll always stand together to fight for it because we believe our families are worth cherishing and most of all defending. Thank you Chuck. I know you are looking down on us today. I hope you know we will fight to preserve your legacy — our Ogdensburg — a place we call our home,” Reagen concluded.
Kennedy, senior vice president for strategic planning with the Associated Press, said he was hired by Kelly back in 1975 at the age of 23 to cover city hall. Kennedy was sent to the very park the dedication was being held, then called Hamilton Park, to practice his photography skills with 35 mm and 125 mm cameras.
“But this is a great venue for me to offer a remembrance of my old mentor because my journalism career literally began in this spot — over in the playground,” said Kennedy, “Needless to say, it took me a few tries to get a decent shot off with that 125, but I managed to get a funny shot of a tow-headed toddler crying as he went down the slide. The picture ended up in the paper the next day and thatʼs how it all began for me.”
A year later, Kennedy was named the managing editor of The Journal and Advance News by Kelly.
“That was a pretty bold move, even for the legendary CWK. He told me, decades later, that it almost got him fired,” said Kennedy, who left The Journal in 1981, “He was the most important person. The most important person ... in my professional life,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy said that he has been a small town editor, bureau chief for a major metro newspaper, foreign correspondent, business editor and digital product chief and for the last 20 years the chief strategy officer for The Associated Press and he still uses the lessons he learned from Kelly.
“Pretty much everything I know about reporting and editing and the integrity of the process, I learned from Chuck Kelly. In a 40-year career that has run the gamut from local to international news, I can honestly tell you that I have never encountered a better journalist, a better editor or publisher than Chuck Kelly,” said Kennedy.
