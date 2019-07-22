CANTON — A former Ogdensburg school building and grounds worker charged with multiple counts of making methamphetamine was “given a break” Monday in St. Lawrence County Court with a sentence to probation and jail time served.
Jaret L. Langstaff, 42, 605 Montgomery St., Ogdensburg, was sentenced to five years of probation for his April 1 guilty plea to two counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
At 6:13 p.m. on Feb. 25 and at 7:46 p.m. on March 5 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Langstaff possessed two or more items of lab equipment and two or more ingredients, chemical reagents or solvents for making methamphetamine, including muriatic acid, Drano crystals, cold packs, camp fuel, lithium batteries, Pyrex dishes with white powder in them, coffee filters, a gas generator, coffee grinder, hair dryer, bottles, plastic tubing, aluminum foil and rubber gloves.
According to the Ogdensburg City Police arrest report, the arrest took place at Mr. Langstaff’s 605 Montgomery St. home following the execution of search warrants. He was employed in the city school system’s building and grounds department and was suspended from his job at the time of his arrest.
As part of the plea deal, Mr. Langstaff successfully completed recommended inpatient treatment and was promised a sentence of no more than six months in the st. Lawrence County jail and five years of probation. He served 93 days in the jail, his attorney, Daniel C. Ramsey, said. The deal also satisfied an uncharged potential A-II felony and a criminal sale charge.
County Judge Jerome J. Richards also told Mr. Langstaff that he has to work toward reducing the dosage of his suboxone prescription in the next two years as a condition of his probation sentence.
If Mr. Langstaff violates his probation sentence, he has five years in prison “hanging over his head,” Mr. Ramsey said. He told the court Mr. Langstaff’s could be “a story of redemption and success,” and that he took advantage of the opportunity the court gave him and he should have been rewarded for that success.
Mr Langstaff told County Judge Jerome J. Richards he was currently engaged in outpatient substance abuse treatment and self-help meetings.
“Mr. Langstaff, you’ve been given a break,” Judge Richards said. “You know what you need to do.”
odds are,,, he will violate his probation within a year.
