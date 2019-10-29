CANTON — A former Ogdensburg school building and grounds worker was sentenced to interim probation Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court for his admission to trying to making meth.
Mychael A. Kendall, 33, of 912 Franklin St., was sentenced to one year of interim probation for his Aug. 27 guilty plea to attempted third-degree manufacture of methamphetamine, a class E felony, the reduced count of the D felony of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
At about 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Kendall was discovered to be in possession of two or more items of lab equipment and two or more precursors, chemical reagents or solvents for making methamphetamine, including muriatic acid, Drano crystals, cold packs, camp fuel, lithium batteries, Pyrex dishes with white powder in them, coffee filters, a gas generator, coffee grinder, hair dryer, bottles, plastic tubing, aluminum foil and rubber gloves.
He was originally charged with Jaret L. Langstaff, 42, 605 Montgomery St., Ogdensburg. Mr. Langstaff took a plea deal and was sentenced on July 22 to five years of probation for his April 1 guilty plea to two counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
As part of the plea deal, if Mr. Kendall is successful on interim probation, he will have the opportunity to vacate his felony plea and plead to a misdemeanor and be sentenced to two years of probation, having been given credit for the one year of interim probation. If he is unsuccessful, there is no sentencing commitment from the court.
