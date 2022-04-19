CANTON — A former Potsdam town constable and Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad chief will serve no jail time, and faces a sex offender registration hearing, after pleading guilty to secretly filming two people in a bathroom.
Timothy A. Rivers, 59, was placed on five years’ probation in St. Lawrence County Court on Monday after previously pleading guilty to two felony counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance.
In addition to the probationary term, Rivers was ordered to return to court on May 16 for a Sex Offender Registration Act, or SORA hearing. He was also ordered to pay $3,425 in fines and fees. Orders of protection were issued for two victims.
Rivers was indicted on three counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance on Dec. 30, 2020, after installing a camera in a bathroom to surreptitiously record someone. The second and third counts describe the same act on Jan. 22, 2021, and allege Mr. Rivers recorded two people.
According to the criminal complaint related to the January 2021 incident filed in Potsdam Town Court, Mr. Rivers placed his phone in the bathroom of a Potsdam home while two people were showering prior to a birthday party there. The two victims then discovered the device and found it to have been recording for more than 20 minutes. According to the complaint, they then made up an excuse to leave the home and called 911.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Rivers the following day with two counts of unlawful surveillance.
State Penal Law specifies some subdivisions of unlawful surveillance charges carry intent related to sexual gratification, abuse, amusement or profit. However, Rivers was indicted on all three counts under Subdivision 3, alleging he made the recordings intentionally, “for no legitimate purpose.”
