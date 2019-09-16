Former Potsdam man gets prison for family offenses

CANTON — A former Potsdam man was sentenced to prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court after he failed to comply with the terms of his interim probation.
Richard A. Christy, 24, of 15697 County Route 91, Mannsville, formerly of 10 Market St., Potsdam, had his one year of interim probation vacated for violations and he was sentenced to two to six years in prison for his guilty plea to three counts of aggravated family offense.
On March 14, and twice on Nov. 16, in the towns of Norfolk and Canton, respectively, Mr. Christy violated orders of protection that were issued in favor of members of his family or household.
As part of the original plea deal with the district attorney’s office, if Mr. Christy followed the terms and conditions of interim probation, he would have earned no prison time and received a final sentence of four years of probation.
But, at 2:41 a.m. on July 4 at 72 S. Main St., Norwood, Mr. Christy punched another person in the face while that person was with his 12-year-old child. Mr. Christy was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and a violation of second-degree harassment.
But Judge Jerome J. Richards said Mr. Christy also violated his curfew by being out at the hour of the incident and that he failed to report his contact with police to probation. According to a probation report read by the judge, Mr. Christy failed to report to Jefferson County Probation in person as required twice a week since July 11.
He also tested positive for cocaine and THC.
Mr. Christy was previously afforded chances at treatment for substance abuse and, at the time of his tearful, May 3 placement on interim probation, he thanked the judge for those chances.
On Monday, he wasn’t going to justify his actions.
“I was wrong . . . I feel like I’m stuck,” Mr. Christy said. “When I get these feelings of mine. I can’t escape them . . . I don’t think anyone can understand me . . . I need guidance.”
In addition to his prison sentence, Mr. Christy had $375 in court fines, fees and surcharges reduced to judgment and was recommended to be considered for any program the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision deems him eligible for.
