CANTON — The former Potsdam man convicted following a felony stalking trial in February has been sentenced, after a months-long delay due to limited court activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahmed Khalil, 37, was sentenced to four years in prison, two years of post-release supervision and a stay-away order of protection was issued through 2035 for the felony stalking conviction. Mr. Khalil was additionally sentenced to one to three years in prison for a grand larceny conviction, to be served concurrently. He received time-served sentences for the non-felony offenses.
In a jury trial before acting County Court Judge Kelly S. McKeighan, Mr. Khalil was found guilty Feb. 3, of seven of eight counts for which he was indicted in July 2019: the felonies of first-degree stalking and fourth-degree grand larceny, the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree menacing, one count of petit larceny and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was acquitted of one count of petit larceny.
“There are two common patterns we see in stalking,” District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said this week. “In the first, left to their own devices, the stalker’s actions against the victim will escalate. In the second, the stalker gets an arrest and prosecution, and then the actions against the victim are restrained and often cease completely. Here, we set out with our partners in law enforcement to keep this victim safe; it is our hope that in addition, a sentence of four years in prison will send a message. To those who will not stop stalking for the right reasons, stop before you end up being prosecuted.”
The indictment charges on Aug. 22, 2018, in St. Lawrence County, Mr. Khalil intentionally disabled a phone to prevent a person from calling for assistance from emergency services personnel, restrained a person and struck, shoved, kicked or otherwise subjected that person to physical contact and knowingly caused that person reason to fear death, imminent serious physical injury or physical injury from him.
According to the petit larceny charges, on Aug. 24, 2018, Mr. Khalil twice stole property from somewhere in the county and was accused of stealing a credit or debit card under the grand larceny charge on that same date.
The charges stem from incidents involving a woman with whom Mr. Khalil had a relationship. His week-long trial left the jury to deliberate for two days to consider the testimonies of the woman, Mr. Khalil, a local retired nurse, a Clarkson University security officer, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent, a matrimonial mediator and two of the defendant’s former neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.