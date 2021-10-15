CANTON — A grand jury in St. Lawrence County Court on Thursday indicted a former Potsdam town constable and peace officer on three felony counts for allegedly filming people without their consent.
Timothy A. Rivers, 58, is charged with three counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance.
The indictment charges that, on Dec. 30, 2020, Mr. Rivers installed a camera in a bathroom to surreptitiously record someone. The second and third counts describe the same act on Jan. 22, 2021, and allege Mr. Rivers recorded two people.
According to the criminal complaint related to the January incident filed in Potsdam Town Court, Mr. Rivers placed his phone in the bathroom of a Potsdam home while two people were showering prior to a birthday party there. The two victims then discovered the device and found it to have been recording for more than 20 minutes. According to the complaint, they then made up an excuse to leave the home and called 911.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Mr. Rivers the following day with two counts of unlawful surveillance.
If Mr. Rivers is convicted, each of the three counts on which he was indicted is punishable by up to four years in prison.
State Penal Law specifies some subdivisions of unlawful surveillance charges carry intent related to sexual gratification, abuse, amusement or profit. But Mr. Rivers was indicted on all three counts under Subdivision 3, alleging he made the recordings intentionally, “for no legitimate purpose.”
On Jan. 25, the Potsdam Town Board convened in a special meeting and voted unanimously to place Mr. Rivers on paid leave from his position as town constable and peace officer.
Mr. Rivers also previously served as chief of the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad.
