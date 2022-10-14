BATAVIA — A former Boy Scout leader who molested Scouts at a camp in St. Lawrence County has been charged with violating probation.
Ronald L. Rowcliffe, 58, made an initial appearance on the charge Tuesday in Genesee County Court.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
BATAVIA — A former Boy Scout leader who molested Scouts at a camp in St. Lawrence County has been charged with violating probation.
Ronald L. Rowcliffe, 58, made an initial appearance on the charge Tuesday in Genesee County Court.
Rowcliffe was sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court in November to 10 years of probation and is on probation until Nov. 9, 2031. He also was fined $2,500.
Rowcliffe was released after his appearance pending further court action. No other details were available.
Rowcliffe, who lives in Elba, Genesee County, pleaded guilty in September 2020 to a single count of first-degree sexual abuse in satisfaction of all charges against him. He was placed on one year of interim probation and was successful, leading to the probation sentence.
Rowcliffe had been charged with molesting two Boy Scouts in 2017 and 2018 at Massawepie Boy Scout Camp in Piercefield, St. Lawrence County.
He was a Scout leader at the time with a troop in Brockport and had long been involved in Scouts, despite a history of inappropriate behavior with children.
He was a village of Holley police officer in Orleans County when he was forced to resign after allegations that he sexually abused a boy in 1988. He was never charged.
He was rehired in Holley in 1995 and five years later was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child after being accused of giving boys haircuts, asking them to remove their clothes and watching pornography.
The charges were later dismissed after he pleaded guilty in a separate incident to releasing pepper spray in his patrol car.
Rowcliffe is now a registered sex offender, a Level 2 sexually violent offender on the state registry.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.