MASSENA — When it became known that former St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Administrator James L. Emery was possibly going to be replaced at the end of his term as administrator, there was an outcry from many who had worked closely with him.
Amid speculation in 1990 that President George H.W. Bush was considering replacing Mr. Emery at the end of his seven-year term, Great Lakes port directors and associations sent letters to U.S. Transportation Secretary Samuel K. Skinner and the White House urging them to reappoint Mr. Emery.
According to a Watertown Daily Times story from Nov. 7, 1990, the full New York Republican delegation in the House wrote to President Bush in May 1990 calling for Mr. Emery’s reappointment, citing a comment from one unidentified publication stating Mr. Emery was “the best thing that ever happened to the Seaway.”
At the time, Mr. Emery, who died Oct. 26 at his home in Summerville, S.C., at age 90, had been credited with a number of innovations at the Seaway agency, including a major hazardous materials response plan, a series of trade missions to Europe and Africa, automated information exchanges, a suggested year-round integrated transportation plan that would minimize the difficulty of the Seaway having to shut down in the dead of winter and a precedent-setting agreement with labor unions.
A former Republican leader in the State Assembly and then unsuccessful candidate for lieutenant governor in 1982, Mr. Emery was nominated as Seaway administrator only after some intense lobbying on Capitol Hill and a determined effort by New York Republican leaders, particularly former State Chairman George Clark and Sen. Alfonse M. D’Amato, who were looking to overcome sentiment among Midwest organizations that a New Yorker was not able to lead the Seaway. Mr. Emery’s term officially began in November 1983.
Secretary Skinner said at the time of the speculation of a replacement that he had no candidate to replace Mr. Emery and was not looking for one, but ultimately President Bush chose U.S. Rep. Stan Parris, of Virginia, who had recently lost a reelection bid.
Mr. Emery remained as acting administrator of the Seaway and special assistant to Mr. Skinner for several months pending Mr. Parris’ confirmation by the Senate and his oath of office.
During his period as State Assembly minority leader prior to heading the Seaway, Mr. Emery was known to frequent Watertown and the north country. On a single day in 1981, he held a press conference at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown, a press conference in Ogdensburg, a roundtable discussion in Canton and made an appearance at the St. Lawrence County Fair, all followed by a weekend in Lake Placid.
In addition to numerous visits to Watertown over the years, he also made stops in Lowville, Gouverneur, Canton, Potsdam, Massena, Norwood, Norfolk, Waddington, among other locales, often speaking on behalf of local Republican candidates for office.
Mr. Emery is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sandra “Sandi” Emery; sons, James L. Emery Jr. (Mary Anne) and Jon S. Emery (Tammy); stepsons Patrick (Leslie) Flanagan and Kevin Willard; stepdaughter Kim Willard-Kinney; and sister Ruth H. Sidorowicz.
